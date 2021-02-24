Massachusetts designates 11 new regional vaccination sites

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced the designation of 11 high-efficiency regional vaccination collaboratives as the state continues to work to streamline the vaccine rollout.

The regional sites have the capacity to vaccinate at least 750 people per day and will be open five days a week to all Bay State residents starting on March 1, according to the Baker administration.

The new sites will be opening at the Marshfield Fairgrounds, Lawrence General Hospital, Worcester, Worcester State University, Heywood Hospital, and Harrington Hospital. Other sites include locations in Barnstable County, Berkshire County, Franklin County, Northampton and Amherst, Randolph, and Rutland.

Regional collaboratives are required to meet a vaccine administration rate threshold of 85 percent and report doses within 24 hours.

Massachusetts sixth mass vaccination site opened up in Dartmouth on Wednesday.

The Baker administration also announced a $4.7 million effort to support its vaccine equity initiative announced last week, which focuses on reducing barriers to vaccination in the 20 hardest-hit communities across the state.

During a news conference, Baker said that he expects the state’s vaccine appointment scheduling website to be “significantly better” when 50,000 new vaccination slots open up on Thursday after tech teams spent the past week bolstering its ability to handle heavy traffic and implementing a new “digital waiting room.”

Information about booking appointments through the collaboratives will be available on www.mass.gov/COVIDvaccine in the coming days.

A full list of vaccination sites across the state can be found here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)