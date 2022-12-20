ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts doctor was arrested Tuesday on assault charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, Massachusetts, is facing charges including civil disorder, assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Starer illegally entered Capitol grounds through the East Rotunda Doors. Video from body worn cameras worn by Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers shows Starer approach MPD officers and make contact with an MPD officer around 2:59 p.m. Prosecutors say Starer then stuck an MPD Officer.

At approximately 3:06pm, surveillance video shows Starer exit the U.S. Capitol from the East Rotunda Doors. Additional open-source video also show Starer exiting the east side of the U.S. Capitol Building.

Starer is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

In the 23 months since Jan. 1, 2021, close to 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the DoJ. The investigation remains ongoing.

