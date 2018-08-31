BOSTON (WHDH) - A new study may have some people steering clear of Massachusetts roadways after several cities ranked as having some of the worst drivers in the nation.

Allstate’s Best Drivers Report ranked Boston as having the second worst drivers, only falling behind Baltimore.

Worcester and Springfield ranked as the fourth and sixth worst, respectively.

If you’re looking for drivers who know how to manage the streets properly, head down to Brownsville, Texas, which has the best drivers, according to the report.

Allstate hopes their report will encourage Americans to be safer and smarter drivers.

