BOSTON (WHDH) - As President Donald Trump continues his push to eliminate the Department of Education, Massachusetts educators are raising concerns — saying the department provides funding for low-income students and students with disabilities.

But, Education Secretary Linda McMahon says the current system isn’t working.

“It has sown incredible anxiety and angst around what the future will look like,” said Massachusetts Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler.

White House officials said they are preparing an executive order to direct McMahon to begin the process of dismantling the department.

However, Trump cannot eliminate the Department of Education on his own. Doing so would require Congressional approval, so Trump is expected to target programs within the department, moving them to other agencies or ending them completely.

Tutwiler said districts are concerned about how this will impact the $2 billion the state receives from the department.

“Superintendents are concerned about how they’ll be able to provide reading intervention, how they’ll be able to provide related services for students with disabilities,” he said. “I will tell you definitively that we don’t have the funds to backfill $2 billion in funding that we get from federal government.”

The Massachusetts Teachers Association hopes the state will provide additional funding if the department is eliminated.

“If there are cuts coming down, the state has to be willing to respond to protect our public schools and colleges,” said Max Page, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

The state says money from the department helps pay teachers’ salaries in low-income communities and supports assistive technology, special education paraprofessionals, and also transportation.

It also operates the Pell Grant program, which helps low- and middle-income students afford college.

McMahon says a review of the Department of Education’s programs is long overdue.

“Since the Department of Education was established in 1980, we’ve spent over a trillion dollars to see our scores continue to go down,” she said.

But, some education leaders say that fails to capture the full picture.

“Our public schools have performed remarkably well given that they also do not have the funds and the staffing that they need, so the notion that somehow you’ve stopped funding special education services, you’ve stopped funding supports for low-income students, and that somehow is going to make schools even better is of course patently ridiculous,” Page said.

Closing the department also leaves the future of higher education loans in question. Trump acknowledged that the more than $1.6 trillion in outstanding student debt is delaying his efforts to shutter the agency.

