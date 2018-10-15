Massachusetts EMTs help make dying woman’s wish come true

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brewster Ambulance Service EMTs Brian Costa and Era Koroveshi honored a hospice patient’s dying wish of seeing a lighthouse Monday.

Laura Mullins, 55, asked her hospice nurse not to provide medical care but instead make her dying wish come true, according to the ambulance service.

Costa, Koroveshi, hospice nurse Beverly Bellegarde and the patient’s chaplain drove for over an hour from Norwood to the Scituate Lighthouse, where Mullins took in the sights and sounds of the harbor.

Mullins, a native of Ohio, has no family in Massachusetts and had never seen a lighthouse. It was all she wanted to do before she passed away.

“It’s my dream come true,” Mullins told the ambulance crew.

Crews rolled her in the stretcher from the ambulance up to the lighthouse so she could see it up close and hear the waves hit the rocks. The chaplain then said a blessing with Mullins and medical staff.

The EMTs stopped at McDonald’s on the way to the hospice facility to allow Mullins a final chance to enjoy her favorite meal.

