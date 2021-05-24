Massachusetts expands homebound vaccination program

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts on Monday started bringing more coronavirus vaccines to people in their homes, rather than making them travel to a vaccination site.

The expansion of the state’s homebound vaccination drive that started in late March was announced Friday.

“This expansion will support continued vaccination of hard-to-reach populations and supports the administration’s goal to make COVID-19 vaccines readily available,” the state said in a statement.

Appointments can be made over the phone with translation services available in more than 100 languages. It may take up to five days to receive a callback, so anyone who can make it to a vaccination site was encouraged to do so.

The program is primarily using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with the two-shot Pfizer vaccine available to people ages 12 to 17, according to the state.

More than 3.4 million Massachusetts residents had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, according to the state Department of Public Health.

