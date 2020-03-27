Massachusetts extends state income tax filing deadline due to coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has extended the 2019 state income tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to July 15 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, officials announced Friday.

The income tax relief is automatic and taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms to qualify, Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Senate President Karen Spilka, and House Speaker Robert DeLeo said in a joint news release.

“Massachusetts will move the state personal income tax filing and payment deadline to July 15, consistent with the federal government, in order to provide additional flexibility to filers during this crisis,” Baker said.

Officials say new legislation will be filed in the near future to finance the extension, and accompanying administrative changes will be implemented through the Department of Revenue.

The legislation will authorize the Commonwealth borrowing flexibility to manage deferred revenue this fiscal year and repay it in the next fiscal year, which starts July 1, 2020.

The federal income tax filing date has been pushed back from April 15, to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced last week.

Bay State residents with questions or concerns regarding taxes can contact the Massachusetts Department of Revenue at 617-887-6367.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)