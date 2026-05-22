BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial put on its annual rededication ceremony honoring service members and those they left behind Friday ahead of Memorial Day on Monday.

Dan Magoon, Executive Director of The Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial, said its a solemn day that can educate the community about local heroes. Magoon said the ceremony is about “making sure that the next generations, and America as a whole, understands what happens behind the scenes and the sacrifices that are made.”

United States flags were laid out in Boston’s Seaport, each standing as a reminder of those who sacrificed for the country. The ceremony also features the unveiling of memorial panels with the names of service members lost to war, but no new names were added this year.

A woman who lost her brother in the war in Afghanistan said remembrance is important every year.

“I think its different not having new names that we’re adding,” said Lindsey Bazigian. “And personally, I think it gives us an added weight to make sure we’re remembering and still continue to carry on their legacy and say their names.”

Gold Star families also laid out roses for the fallen.

Keavin Duffy, who lost his brother in the war in Iraq in 2008, said that his grief connects him to others and its a feeling that never truly goes away.

“It’s a funny thing because you continue to carry with it even 18 years later,” Duffy said. “It’s something like New England weather, where you don’t know when it’s going to pop up.”

Organizers hope the event encourages everyone to never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“That’s the best thing we can do, continue to say their names, continue to educate, and really make it about that service and sacrifice,” said Magoon.

The flags will remain displayed until Tuesday.

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