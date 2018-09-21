Massachusetts farm unveils Tom Brady themed corn maze

BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Even though football season is in full swing, Patriots fans can find Tom Brady hanging out in a different kind of field.

Schartner Farms in Bolton unveiled their five acre corn maze on Friday that has been shaped into the image of Patriots GOAT Tom Brady.

Owner Eric Schartner, came up with the idea right after the Superbowl and began working on designs with a company based in Utah.

“A lot of people don’t realize you can do something like this,” Schartner said.

The farm has been in the same family for generations. Every year they the host several family friendly fall activities such as hayrides and a petting zoo.

Schartner says he is not sure whether anyone at Foxborough has seen his creation, but he is not expecting any Patriots players to swing by.

“With Belichick’s moto ‘do your job’ and ‘no days off’ I don’t expect to see any of them.”

The maze is open to the public on weekends through October.

Schartner says that next year he is thinking of immortalizing one of his favorite Red Sox players.

