A song is serving as a touching tribute from a Massachusetts father to his daughter after her suicide a decade ago and on Father’s Day he wants those struggling with mental health to know they’re not alone.

Marcel Roston lost his daughter, Chloe, to suicide 10 years ago when she was just 17 years old. He says she was the light of his life.

“There’s nothing that can replace my daughter, ever,” he told 7NEWS while discussing his new country song, “Learn It, Love It, Leave It.”

“I had to be able to talk about the emotions, the loss, the grief, the feeling of inadequacy,” he said.

Roston said his daughter has taught him resilience and how to love unconditionally. He struggled to understand why his daughter took her own life and said he wants anyone who has lost anyone to suicide to know they’re not alone.

“My advice would be to champion your journey,” he said. “Remember the good times as much as you remember the bad.”

And for anyone struggling with mental health he said, “Tomorrow needs you. Those are three words that I’d love to tell my daughter, but I can’t.”

If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health crisis, the 988 Life line is available: https://988lifeline.org/

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)