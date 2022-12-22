GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts first responders learned how to care for K-9s Wednesday through a special training at the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University.

The special training will help first responders provide medical services to police and working dogs injured in the line of duty.

The training is being offered as part of a new law called Nero’s Law, which allows emergency responders to treat injured police dogs and take them to veterinary facilities.

Wednesday’s training is just one of several events across the state intended to prepare first responders.

“The law is in place and it’s wonderful to see it in action, because it’s real,” State Rep. Steven Xiarhos said.

Nero’s Law was named for the canine partner of Yarmouth police sergeant Sean Gannon, who was shot and killed in 2018 while serving an arrest warrant. Nero was also shot, but because of state law, EMTs were not allowed to treat or transport him.

Nero was rushed to an animal hospital in the back of a police cruiser and managed to survive. He has since recovered and is living with Gannon’s wife.

The new law is already helping police dogs on patrol. On Monday, a crash on I-495 injured a state trooper and his canine partner. Westboro fire crews responded to the scene and were able to take both officers to the hospital.

