BOSTON (WHDH) - Travelers leaving the Bay State this Fourth of July weekend should expect heavy air travel delays, Massport told 7NEWS.

“Right now alarm bells are going off that this could get really really ugly,” said Kyle Potter, an executive editor for Thrifty Traveler. “The question is now not are things going to go wrong, the question is, how bad are things going to get?”

The airline industry has already been plagued by delays and cancellations since the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and this weekend could see many potential flyers stranded at the airport. According to Potter, airlines have been unable to recoup the manpower they had prior to laying off employees during the height of the pandemic

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey and Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal have urged 10 of the United States’ largest airlines to take further steps to insure their customers.

Experts say that flyers looking to avoid cancellations should book flights that are earlier in the day, pay to fly direct and try not to check a bag.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)