BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ gambling commission has picked an interim leader after its longtime chairman abruptly resigned.

Commissioner Gayle Cameron was selected by the three other members of the casino regulatory panel Thursday.

She steps in for Stephen Crosby, who resigned late Wednesday over charges of bias in the agency’s ongoing investigation into Wynn Resorts.

Cameron is a former deputy superintendent of the New Jersey State Police who has served on the commission since its formation in 2012.

Both Wynn Resorts and Mohegan Sun recently accused Crosby of prejudging the ongoing inquiry. Regulators are looking at how Wynn Resorts handled allegations of sexual misconduct against founder and former CEO Steve Wynn. The casino mogul denies the allegations.

Crosby rejected the bias claims Wednesday but said he didn’t want to compromise the investigation’s integrity.

