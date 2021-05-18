BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ three casinos continued their pandemic recovery in April.

The nearly $85 million in gross gambling gambling revenue at the state’s casinos was up slightly from the $84 million in revenue in March, according to data released Monday by the state gambling commission.

The state collected more than $24 million in taxes in April, the most since before the start of the pandemic.

Revenue was up at both Encore Boston Harbor and the Plainridge Park slots parlor in Plainville, but declined slightly at MGM Springfield month over month.

Massachusetts casinos are still operating under capacity limits meant to control the spread of the coronavirus. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission plans to meet before the end of this month to discuss loosening occupancy and mask wearing rules.

Massachusetts casinos were closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic, but were allowed to reopen last July under strict capacity limits.

