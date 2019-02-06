Massachusetts Gaming Commission set to meet with new chairperson taking helm

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new chairperson will take the helm at the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Wednesday.

Cathy Judd-Stein, who has served as deputy chief legal counsel in the governor’s office since 2015 and as a legal adviser to five Massachusetts governors, will lead a Gaming Commission meeting beginning at 10 a.m. to set the agenda for future meetings.

Gov. Charlie Baker appointed Judd-Stein to lead the commission in January, months after Stephen Crosby’s controversial exit.

Crosby resigned as chair in September over charges of bias in the commission’s investigation into Wynn Resorts, which is building a casino in Everett.

Crosby denied the accusations but said he didn’t want to compromise the investigation.

For months, the five-member Gaming Commission has been looking into how Wynn Resorts handled accusations of sexual misconduct against founder and former CEO Steve Wynn, who has denied the allegations.

The outcome could impact the company’s gambling license as construction continues on its new Encore Boston Harbor casino.

