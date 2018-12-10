Massachusetts gas prices still on the decline

BOSTON (AP) — The cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts is down another 2 cents.

AAA Northeast’s latest price survey released Monday found self-serve, regular averaging $2.62 per gallon. The Massachusetts price is 20 cents per gallon higher than the national average and 13 cents higher than the Bay State price a year ago.

AAA says lower crude oil prices should keep prices falling.

The range in prices in the latest AAA survey was a low of $2.39 per gallon and a high of $3.09 a gallon.

