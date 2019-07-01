BOSTON (AP) — The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has jumped 3 cents in the past week, the first price increase since early May.

AAA Northeast said Monday the increase to an average of $2.67 for a gallon of self-serve, regular was driven by higher crude oil prices as well as increased demand, a shrinking supply, and the closure of a major refinery in Philadelphia.

The current price is 4 cents lower than the national average and 17 cents lower than the Massachusetts per-gallon average a year ago.

AAA found a wide range of prices, from a low of $2.43 per gallon to a high of $3.05.

AAA says 41 million motorists are expected to drive this week to celebrate the July Fourth holiday.

