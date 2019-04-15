BOSTON (AP) — The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has jumped 6 cents in the past week.

AAA Northeast reported Monday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.61 per gallon.

That’s 22 cents lower than the national average but a penny higher than the Massachusetts per-gallon average a year ago.

AAA says the higher prices are due to the switchover to summer blend gasoline, which is more expensive to produce, and increased demand.

The organization found a wide range of per-gallon prices, from a low of $2.45 to a high of $3.05.

