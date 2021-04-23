Massachusetts General Hospital planning $1.9B expansion

A patient arrives at the Massachusetts General Hospital emergency entrance, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts General Hospital is moving ahead with a $1.9 billion project consisting of two new towers to help care for its sickest patients.

The two connected midrise towers along Cambridge Street in Boston would house 482 beds and new facilities to treat cardiac and cancer patients, The Boston Globe reported.

After closing and renovating the hospital’s old clinical areas, MGH would net an additional 94 beds, on top of the 1,043 it’s now licensed to operate.

Hospital officials first unveiled the plan in 2019.

They said the hospital needed more space to meet the demand from patients, including those who show up at the emergency room and had to wait for beds.

The project is part of a broader strategy to move more routine care to community hospitals and outpatient settings.

Officials hope to break ground on the project next year.

