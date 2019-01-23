Massachusetts General Hospital plans $1 billion expansion

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts General Hospital says it will spend more than $1 billion to expand its Boston campus.

Hospital President Peter Slavin announced the plans in a Tuesday email, saying the hospital will build a 12-story structure for 450 single-bed rooms housed in a pair of connected towers.

The new additions will be located entirely within the hospital’s current campus, with a facade to go along Cambridge Street.

MGH, which is owned by Partners Healthcare, will file a letter of intent with city planners at the Boston Planning & Development Agency Wednesday.

Slavin says the development is planned to start in 2020 and be completed by 2026.

