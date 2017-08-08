Massachusetts General Hospital ranked among top 5 hospitals in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. News and World Report has released it’s annual list of top medical centers in the country and for the first time in 24 years, Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital was not ranked among the top 20.

The ranking factors in hospital performance in 16 specialty areas as well as procedures offered. Hospitals received points if they were nationally ranked in one of the 16 specialties.

Mass General Hospital was ranked fourth on the list with a point total of 358.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, was ranked the best. The Cleveland Clinic checked in at second, followed by John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco rounded out the top five.

