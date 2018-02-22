BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts General Hospital is warning patients about a data breach.

In a statement online, Partners Healthcare said there was no access to their electronic medical record system, but certain data from May 8, 2017 to May 17, 2017 may have been accessed.

That may include names, social security numbers and a limited amount of clinical information.

Partners said they will notify affected users by mail the coming days.

