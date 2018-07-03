BOSTON (AP/WHDH) – Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill into law Tuesday that allows for the temporary removal of firearms from people considered a danger to themselves or others.

The so-called “red flag” bill was given final approval by the Massachusetts House and Senate last week.

The measure lets a relative or someone else with close ties to a legal gun owner petition a court for a 12-month extreme risk protection order if the individual was exhibiting dangerous or unstable behavior.

A person subject to such an order could appeal the decision.

The bill also creates a licensing procedure for stun guns in Massachusetts after the state’s highest court ruled a blanket ban on the devices was unconstitutional.

