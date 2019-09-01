Massachusetts Green Beret killed in Afghanistan coming home

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense shows Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa. Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa, 31, and Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez, 35, died as a result of small arms fire in northern Faryab Province. Both were members of 7th Special Forces Group, which is based at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The deaths came as United States envoy Zalmay Khalilzad resumed negotiations with the Taliban Thursday aimed at ending America's longest war. (U.S. Department of Defense via AP)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — A Green Beret from Massachusetts killed during combat operations in Afghanistan last month is coming home.

The body of Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa is scheduled to arrive at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee on Monday. Calling hours are scheduled for the Curran-Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield on Monday afternoon.

The funeral service will be Tuesday at the Bethany Assembly of God Church in Agawam. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.

The 31-year-old native of Puerto Rico and Chicopee resident was one of two Green Berets killed Aug. 21 as a result of small arms fire in Faryab Province.

Area residents are being asked to line the procession route from the base to the funeral home on Monday to pay their respects.

