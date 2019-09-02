Massachusetts Green Beret killed in Afghanistan returns home

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense shows Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa. Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa, 31, and Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez, 35, died as a result of small arms fire in northern Faryab Province. Both were members of 7th Special Forces Group, which is based at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The deaths came as United States envoy Zalmay Khalilzad resumed negotiations with the Taliban Thursday aimed at ending America's longest war. (U.S. Department of Defense via AP)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — A Green Beret from Massachusetts killed during combat operations in Afghanistan has returned home.

The Republican newspaper reports the body of Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa arrived by private jet in Massachusetts Monday and was met by a contingent of military personnel, family, police and public officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker and Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos.

The 31-year-old native of Puerto Rico and Chicopee resident was one of two Green Berets killed Aug. 21 as a result of small arms fire in Faryab Province.

The procession began outside Westover Metropolitan Airport. Deleon-Figueroa was taken along a flag-adorned route through Chicopee, Springfield and West Springfield.

People who gathered along the route held flags and saluted.

The funeral will be Tuesday in Agawam. Burial with full military honors will follow at the veterans’ cemetery in Agawam.

