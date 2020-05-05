Massachusetts has 8th most coronavirus restrictions in the nation, study finds

Pedestrians, wearing masks due to the coronavirus outbreak, walk down Boylston Street in Boston, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has some of the most coronavirus restrictions in the nation as several other states begin to reopen their economies, a new study found.

WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across nine key metrics and determined that the Bay State currently has the eighth-most restrictions in place.

A stay-at-home advisory is in effect for Massachusetts until May 18 and people will be forced to wear face masks while out in public beginning Wednesday.

These restrictions prompted hundreds of protesters to gather outside of the State House on Monday afternoon.

WalletHub found that Hawaii has issued the most restrictions, followed by Rhode Island, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

The state with reportedly the fewest COVID-19 restrictions is South Dakota.

