BOSTON (WHDH) - Bullying may be on the minds of Massachusetts students as they head back to school; however, a recent study found that the Bay State has the lowest bullying problem in the United States.

WalletHub recently ranked Massachusetts as having the least amount of issues after looking into the prevalence and prevention of bullying in 47 states and the District of Columbia (Minnesota, Oregon and Washington were excluded from the study due to data limitations.)

Massachusetts high school students missed the least amount of school over fear of being bullied and tied for the lowest attempted suicides, the rankings found.

The state also ranked as having the fourth lowest percentage of high school students bullied on school property and the fifth lowest percentage of high school students involved in physical fights at school.

Massachusetts placed in the middle of the pact when it came to student-to-counselor ratios.

Louisiana reportedly has the biggest bullying problem, followed by Arkansas, Missouri, Idaho and Alaska.

The personal finance website examined each state based on 20 metrics, ranging from incident rates to truancy costs for school, to come up with their results.

