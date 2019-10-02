BOSTON (WHDH) - Four out of the six New England states have the highest vaccination rates in the nation, with Massachusetts coming out on top, according to a new study.

WalletHub examined the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key categories to determine where people are most responsible about getting vaccines.

The Bay State ranked first overall, followed by Vermont and Rhode Island. New Hampshire placed fifth, while Maine came in 14th and Connecticut in 22nd.

Massachusetts has the second-highest influenza vaccination rate in children ages 6 months to 17 years old, along with the third-highest share of teenagers ages 13 to 17 years old with up-to-date HPV vaccinations, the study found.

They reportedly also have the lowest share of civilian noninstitutionalized population without health insurance coverage and the highest share of child under 6 years old participating in an immunization information system.

The World Health Organization estimates that vaccines prevented at least 10 million deaths worldwide between 2010 and 2015.

