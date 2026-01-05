BOSTON (WHDH) - The holidays are over, but flu season is well underway in Massachusetts.

Dr. Paul Sax, Clinical Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s said the season started earlier this year, and a new strain of the flu is causing symptoms that may be more severe.

“Usually a couple of days after exposure to a flu case, people start to feel the symptoms,” Dr. Sax said. “If you compare it to last year, which was actually a very severe flu season, we didn’t start seeing this degree of flu activity until mid to late January. Here, it started in late November and ramped up quickly during the holidays.”

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported its first pediatric death of the season. A child died the week of December 21, marking the state’s 30th flu-related death so far this season.

“Pediatric influenza deaths are always something to watch carefully because obviously a death in a child is an aggregate, more years of life lost than a death in an older adult,” Dr. Sax said. “Both are tragic, but it’s particularly tragic in children.”

Dr. Sax said the best way people can protect themselves is by getting the flu shot and seeking out treatment for the flu.

“The flu shot is not 100% effective, everybody knows that, but it does seem to diminish the severity of influenza,” Dr. Sax said.

