BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Health announced two additional cases of monkeypox in adult men, the organization said in a statement Wednesday.

The announcement marks the sixth case identified in the state since May. The state said that the new cases are not connected and that both individuals are currently isolating.

Current data from CDC indicates that there have been 72 cases of monkeypox virus this year in US residents, including includes the first identified case in Massachusetts on May 18. No deaths have been reported and patients generally recover in 2-4 weeks.

Early symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, monkeypox can spread through direct skin-skin contact with rash lesions, intimate contact, living in a house and sharing a bed with someone who is infected, respiratory secretions through face-to-face interactions, and sharing towels or unwashed clothes. However, they said that it does not spread through casual conversations, walking by someone with monkeypox, or touching items like doorknobs.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)