The Massachusetts Department of Health announced two new cases of monkeypox in two adult men, the organization said in a statement Sunday.

According to the department, the two men had close contact with one another and have since been put into isolation.

Current data from CDC indicates that there have been 49 cases of monkeypox virus this year in US residents, including includes the first identified case in Massachusetts on May 18.

Early symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes.

