BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Health announced six new case of monkeypox in adult men, the organization said in a statement Thursday.

The announcement brings the total number of cases identified in the state to 13.

The six new cases were diagnosed between June 16 – 22, after testing at the State Public Health Laboratory.

Current data from CDC indicates that there have been 156 cases of monkeypox virus this year in US residents, including includes the first identified case in Massachusetts on May 18. No deaths have been reported.

Early symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes. Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center said monkeypox is not as severe as COVID-19, but could be hard to track.

There have been no deaths in the US or globally due to the infection and patients are said to recover in “2-4 weeks.”

