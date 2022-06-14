BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Health announced another new case of monkeypox in an adult man, the organization said in a statement Tuesday.

This is the fourth case identified in the state in the past month.

Current data from CDC indicates that there have been 65 cases of monkeypox virus this year in US residents, including includes the first identified case in Massachusetts on May 18. No deaths have been reported.

Early symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes. Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center said monkeypox is not as severe as COVID-19, but could be hard to track.

