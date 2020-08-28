Massachusetts health officials remove 4 states from ‘high-risk’ travel list

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Friday removed four states from its “high-risk” travel list.

Travelers coming to the Bay State from Colorado, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will no longer have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or produce a negative COVID-19 test.

Other states that Massachusetts have deemed “low-risk” include Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont.

Under Gov. Charlie Baker’s travel order, people visiting from all other states must self-isolate for 14 days or provide a negative test that is no more than 3-days-old. The order also applies to Massachusetts residents who are returning to the state.

Violators could face a fine of up to $500 a day.

Visitors passing through Massachusetts or coming in for work are exempt from the order.

