EASTON, MA (WHDH) - Super Bowl Sunday is going to continue into the school day for students at one local high school.

The principal at the Southeastern Regional Vocational School announced a three hour delay Monday, following the Super Bowl showdown.

“After careful consideration, I’m pleased to announce that on Feb. 5, the day after the Super Bowl, we’ll be having a three hour delay for students,” the principal announced over the loud speaker.

Students can be heard cheering on the news of the delay.

