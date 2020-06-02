Massachusetts’ highest court denies bid to release more inmates due to coronavirus

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court on Tuesday denied a bid to immediately release more prisoners due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Judicial Court’s ruling came in the case brought by Prisoners’ Legal Services seeking to further reduce the number of people behind bars so that those remaining can maintain proper social distancing. The court rejected the group’s request for the immediate release of more prisoners, but sent the case to a lower court for further consideration as an emergency matter.

Elizabeth Matos, executive director of Prisoners’ Legal Services, was disappointed in the ruling, saying she believes there is “plenty of evidence right now to justify releases.”

“Without releases, the dangerous conditions we are seeing now will only escalate,” she said in an emailed statement.

The court did say Tuesday that people who have been civilly committed due to substance use disorder rather than a crime are entitled to new hearings to determine whether they should be freed.

A Supreme Judicial Court ruling in April allowed certain pretrial detainees to seek release due to the pandemic.

