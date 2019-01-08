BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ highest court will hear arguments Tuesday regarding the potential release of convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman.

Chapman was convicted in 1977 of raping two boys in Lawrence and reportedly admitted to raping between 50 and 100 other boys.

His sentence ended in 2004 but he remained behind bars as a sexually dangerous person.

In June, the court ordered his release based on a previous ruling in which two mental health experts can deem a prisoner no longer sexually dangerous.

The Department of Corrections is fighting for that previous ruling to be overturned.

Chapman remains behind bars after being re-arrested in July on lewdness charges related to an incident at MCI-Shirley.

