Massachusetts highway exits to get new mileage-based numbers

Highway exit numbers across the Bay State will soon be changing.

Massachusetts will adopt mileage-based exit numbering, according to MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard. The changes are part of a mandate that threatens to take federal funds away from states that don’t comply with the new numbering system.

Conversion to the mile-based numbering system will be implemented on a “route-by-route” basis. Work will start in the western part of the state and move east.

Old exit numbers will stay up for two years after the changes are completed.

Construction on the new highway signs is slated to begin next summer.

The project will be paid for through the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Fund.

MassDOT is holding 12 public information meetings prior to the changeover.