Massachusetts hits somber milestone, eclipsing more than 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths since March

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,482 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 174,953 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 26,201 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 2.5 percent.

Twenty-one new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,015 statewide.

Six hundred and sixty-one people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and fifty-one are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.