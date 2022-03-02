BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts hospital system known as Wellforce has announced that it is changing its name to Tufts Medicine.

“The Tufts Medicine name was selected to better reflect the system’s shared identity, its close relationship with Tufts University, and its commitment to unite the best of both academic and community health care and deliver a complete connected care experience when, where and how consumers want it,” the organization said in a statement Tuesday.

The system includes Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Lowell General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, a home care network and a physician network.

The name change comes with a commitment to work more closely on research with Tufts University School of Medicine, and Dr. Helen Boucher’s joint appointment as interim dean of the medical school and chief academic officer of Tufts Medicine.

“The pandemic reinforced for us that a more equitable and consumer-centric approach to health care is urgently needed, and we have the greatest power to lead this change when we work together, side by side with a ‘one team’ mindset,” said Michael Dandorph, Tufts Medicine’s CEO and president.

Wellforce was founded in 2014 in response to health care consolidation.

