Massachusetts hotel ranked among most haunted in America

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A historic hotel in Salem has been ranked among the nation’s most haunted.

In the hopes of helping travelers find the spookiest hotels in America, TripAdvisor compiled data from its own database of millions of reviews and found some of the scariest hotels in the country.

Included in its list is the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, which received this frightening review from a guest:

I had the full experience (in room 510), starting at 3am and ending near 4 am: physical contact (finger poking me), crying outside the door, knocking on the door (from the mid-level of the door), whispering sounds, lights flickering when a presence would be felt and then stabilizing when it would leave, and changes in temperature. If you don’t mind the risks of being awakened at night and to go through what I went through yesterday night, or if being in a haunted hotel is what you are looking for, I recommend it. For the complete review: Great, but definitely haunted.

Other reviews include:

Hotel St. Nicholas – Cripple Creek, Colorado

Now let me talk about my completely unexpected and terrifying encounter with a ghost. My husband and I were laying in bed at the end of the night watching tv. We were in room 6..My back was turned as I faced the exterior wall. I dozed off or perhaps completely awake, I’m not sure. My husband was entranced in his tv show. All of a sudden I look towards the double door and see an old man standing at entry. He was tall, thin, and dressed in 1800s gray attire. He was focused on me, not looking away. As he started to slowly enter the room and approach me, I cried out, but couldn’t move and couldn’t scream. I was trying so hard. I was finally able to vocalize with a panicked whimpering. My husband shook me on the shoulder and suddenly everything was okay. I told him I’d had a bad dream because again, I had no knowledge of spirit encounters or hauntings here, and didn’t know if I’d even fallen asleep. For the complete review: Ghost sighting

Manresa Castle – Port Townsend, WA

We heard moaning when there was no one around. We heard footsteps and something tapping the wall or handrail but did not see anyone. Fingers stroked my friend’s back while she was sitting on the loveseat in our room. I walked barefooted into the bathroom and after I stopped walking, I heard one more footstep. For the complete review: Yes, it’s haunted!

The Queen Mary – Long Beach, CA

They say it’s haunted. I don’t care what it is, I didn’t bat an eye! Do I care? No, because all my girlfriends beg of me to retell my stories from a night’s stay here. Will I tell you? Nope! Go find out for yourself. For the complete review: Stories are better than a single night’s sleep

The Southern Mansion – Cape May, NJ

If you want to visit haunted locations and encounter friendly spirits, please stay here. It is such a comforting, pleasant experience. For the complete review: Excellent

