Massachusetts House approves “gay conversion therapy” ban

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts House has overwhelmingly approved a bill that would ban so-called “gay conversion therapy” for minors.

The bill passed on a 137-14 vote Wednesday.

Supporters of the ban say the therapy, which aims to alter a person’s sexual orientation, is widely discredited by medical and mental health associations. They say the therapy is premised on the belief that being LGBTQ is an illness that needs to be cured.

Supporters say the therapy can lead to depression and suicide in young people.

Opponents of the ban say the state shouldn’t come between a patient and therapist. They say if gender identities exist on a spectrum, the state shouldn’t cut off therapies that addresses gender identity.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

About a dozen states have passed similar bans.

