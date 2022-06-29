BOSTON (WHDH) - State lawmakers in the House plan on voting Wednesday on a reproductive health bill that would protect abortion patients and practitioners after the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The 21-page bill would shield providers and patients from out-of-state legal action, similar to an executive order previously signed by Gov. Charlie Baker. However, Baker’s order only covers areas that the Governor has control over.

“There may in fact be a big opportunity here for Massachusetts to encourage some employers to either come here or expand their footprint here because we are a state that takes this issue seriously,” Baker said.

Lawmakers are also looking to ease concerns around contraception after many retailers and pharmacies reported seeing a recent spike in Plan B sales after the ruling.

“People are afraid that emergency contraception may also be outlawed in some states,” said Dr. Katherine White, a doctor and professor from Boston University School of Medicine.

The recent spike has caused some retailers to limit emergency contraception to three per customer.

“This action by these pharmacies to limit Plan B and other emergency contraception is a sign to me that people are really panicking,” White said.

State lawmakers are also working to increase funding for reproductive healthcare access, which could boost funding for emergency contraceptives as a result.

In addition to today’s potential vote in the House, lawmakers in the Senate have already passed their own version of the bill. If the House moves forward with their legislation, both chambers would have to eventually agree on one bill, and put it before the Governor before the end of the legislative session on July 31.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)