BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts House is preparing to tackle a major health care bill that calls for $450 million in assessments on some larger hospitals and insurers.

The 127-page proposal is expected to reach the House floor later this week after Republican lawmakers unsuccessfully pushed for more time to review and offer amendments to the complex legislation.

The bill marks the Legislature’s latest attempt to rein in health care costs and seeks more parity between large Boston teaching hospitals and smaller community hospitals around the state.

The one-time fees would be charged to acute care hospitals that had more than $700 million in total net assets and a percentage of Medicaid patients below 60 percent.

The bill is named for the late Rep. Peter Kocot, a Northampton Democrat who died in February.

