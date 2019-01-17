Massachusetts House to probe claim of inappropriate conduct

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo is forming a special committee to investigate reports of inappropriate conduct during an orientation event for newly elected lawmakers.

The speaker’s office said in a statement Thursday that four members of the House reported that they had heard of the inappropriate conduct but did not have firsthand knowledge of the incident and did not identify the individuals allegedly involved.

The event called the New Member Legislative Academy event was held last month at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

According to the statement, the information was referred to an equal employment opportunity officer, Cynthia Farquhar, who is under contract with the House.

Farquhar later informed the House counsel’s office that the allegation was “plausible.”

The Boston Globe first reported on the allegations.

