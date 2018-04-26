Massachusetts House votes to lift July 31 deadline on fantasy sports

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts House has approved making daily fantasy sports permanently legal in the state.

Two years ago the Legislature approved a bill legalizing the online games but only through July 31, 2018, allowing time for permanent regulations to be established.

The House on Thursday adopted an amendment to the state’s $41 billion budget that would lift that deadline but does not include any new regulations. A bill pending before a legislative committee calls for a 15 percent tax on daily fantasy sports revenues and would give the Massachusetts Gaming Commission oversight of the industry.

The proposal to lift the July 31 sunset provision must also be approved in the Senate.

Players compete for cash prizes in the online contests by picking teams of real-life athletes and scoring “fantasy” points.

