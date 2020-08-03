Massachusetts is best state for health care in America, new study says

A patient arrives at the Massachusetts General Hospital emergency entrance, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Boston. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is the best state for health care in America, according to a new study.

WalletHub on Monday released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States for Health Care, ranking the Bay State as the best place to get quality and affordable care during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In order to determine where Americans receive the highest-quality services at the best prices, WalletHub says it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 44 key measures of health care cost, accessibility, and outcome.

WalletHub’s data set ranges included average monthly insurance premiums, physicians per capita, and share of the insured population.

Here’s how Massachusetts ranked in the study’s key metrics:

1 st – Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium

– Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium 23 rd – Hospital Beds per Capita

– Hospital Beds per Capita 2 nd – Physicians per Capita

– Physicians per Capita 9 th – Dentists per Capita

– Dentists per Capita 1 st – % of Insured Adults

– % of Insured Adults 1 st – % of Insured Children

– % of Insured Children 3 rd – % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year

– % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year 29th – % of Medical Residents Retained

Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., and North Dakota rounded out the top 5 states for health care.

Vermont checked in at sixth on the list, while Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine ranked just outside the top 10.

