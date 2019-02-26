Massachusetts judges have issued 6 ‘extreme risk’ orders under new law

BOSTON (AP) — The state’s court system has issued six orders allowing police to confiscate firearms from individuals since a so-called “red flag” law took effect last summer.

That’s according to the first annual report on extreme risk protection orders issued by the Massachusetts Trial Court.

The law approved by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker allows a relative or someone else with close ties to a legal gun owner petition a court for a 12-month extreme risk protection order if the individual is exhibiting dangerous or unstable behavior.

The report says of the seven petitions submitted since July, six were approved by judges, all against male gun owners.

One petition involving a female gun owner was denied by a judge, though it was not deemed to be fraudulent.