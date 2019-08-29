Massachusetts lake tests negative for cyanobacteria

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lake Massapoag waters tested negative for cyanobacteria, but Sharon officials is warning residents and pet owners to be cautious when using the lake after health officials detected the presence of a blue-green algae bloom in the water.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Environmental Toxicology Program reviewed evidence of the bloom, but after the water was sent to Northeast Laboratories in Burlington, Conn., it tested negative for the bacteria.

Officials still recommend keeping pets away from the lake.

Click Here for more information on cyanobacteria exposure.

