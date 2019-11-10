Massachusetts’ last known survivor of Pearl Harbor attack dies at 98

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ last known Pearl Harbor survivor has died on Nov. 5 at the age of 98.

George Hursey, of Brockton, passed away after a period of failing health, according to his obituary.

He was an Army Cpl on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

Born and raised in Durham, North Carolina, Hursey was one of ten siblings.

Hursey listed in the U.S. Army in 1939 and served in New Guinea and then Guadalcanal, where he was wounded.

He met his wife, Mary Gulla, while stationed at Camp Edwards on Cape Cod in 1944 and got married two years later. He rose to the rank of First Sgt before being discharged in 1945 where he then resided in Brockton with his wife.

Hursey was a scout for Duke University and was an avid Boston sports fan.

He is survived by his wife, his two children Dennis and Maria Hursey, and one grandchild, Joseph Tarr, who is a Commissioned Officer in the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

Following a cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home at 165 Belmont Street in Brockton on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m.

Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private.

